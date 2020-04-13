Cambridge residents shoot down $9.9M performing arts center in referendum

Cambridge residents have rejected a $9.9 million performing arts center in a referendum in Wisconsin's Spring primary Monday.

The proposed performing arts center would have been located on the north side of Cambridge High School, and would have created for about 500 people, according to a letter sent to the community from the School District of Cambridge.

But residents shot down the referendum by a large margin, 902-407, when April 7's results came in Monday night.

The referendum asked for another $150,000 to be used to fund, maintain and staff the new facility.

"It is important to note that, if built, the performing arts center would be utilized for instruction, assemblies and performances for all grade levels, and be available as a venue for many community performances and events," according to the School Board's proposal.

Annual tax impact

The Cambridge School Board estimates that the performing arts center would have had an estimated annual tax impact of $76 per $100,000 of property value over a 21-year payback period. The $150,000 operating referendum has an additional annual tax impact of $2.14 per $100,000 of property value on a recurring basis, according to the school district.