CampHero 2019 inspires women

Emergency responders giving a peak behind the curtain, working to bring more women into their field.

It is part of CampHero 2019, a program that gives women a look at what police, fire and EMS work entails.

The hands-on experience includes simulations of what a day in the field might be like.

Experts say women could bring a different perspective to the work.

“Everybody has a different skill set, and it's shown that women bring a different skill set than men and everybody has their own,” says Lt. Linnea Anderson, Madison Fire Department. “It's all their own individual thing, we all have different things to offer but also just to represent our community."

The same CampHero program exists for Girl Scouts, working to start inspiring girls early on.

