Campgrounds at Wisconsin State Parks open June 10

Campgrounds at Wisconsin State Parks will open Wednesday but the DNR says campers will notice some changes.

Group campsites, day use facilities and rock island state park will remain closed through June 30. Property offices will remain closed and campers should head directly to their reserved campsite upon arrival. "You'll notice changes in our facility as related to high touch surfaces but what’s not going to change is the beauty that Wisconsin State Parks and campgrounds allow," said DNR Secretary Preston Cole.

Cole says there will be park staff around to remind people about social distancing. Restrooms will be cleaned more often and campers will see changes to high-touch surfaces like water fountains.

Reservations are needed and can be made online.

