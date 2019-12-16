Campus crime warning issued after man was found injured in Vilas Hall

UW-Madison Police issued a crime warning message to campus Monday after an injured man was found in a hallway inside a residence hall last week.

According to Public Information Officer Marc Lovicott, UWPD responded to Vilas Hall on Thursday for a man who was sleeping in a fourth floor hallway. Lovicott said officers found the man, who is not affiliated with the university, intoxicated and with blood on his face.

The man told officers he was sleeping when he was beaten by an unknown person, Lovicott said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. According to Lovicott, the man’s story changed several times, and after checking surveillance video, it is unclear what happened and where the alleged incident took place.

Lovicott said the warning was issued as a precaution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UWPD at 608-264-2677