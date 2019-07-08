Canadian wildfire smoke spreads overhead

While we have seen a lot of sunshine over the last few days, you may have noticed a change in sky conditions. The sky has gone from a blue color to a milky white. It's not cloud cover, but rather a smoky haze that has pushed overhead from Canadian wildfires.

This high altitude smoke travels with the jet stream and can travel thousands of miles from it's original destination. While it is generally harmless, it does lead to that hazy sky and beautiful sunsets. If the smoke is thick enough, it can sometimes lead to a campfire smell during the overnight hours as the air sinks.

The smoky skies will linger through early Tuesday before winds push it off to the east. This will be ahead of our next weathermaker which will bring additional cloud cover by Tuesday afternoon and storm chances by Tuesday night.

If you are looking to check out the sunset Monday night, head outside between 8:30 and 9:00 p.m. Official sunset tonight in Madison is at 8:39 p.m. Be sure to send us your photos right through our Weather Authority App. It's available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.