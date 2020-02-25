Cancer researcher fights off illness he studied to cure

Sunday will mark the 19th annual ‘Bowlin' for Colons’ event in Wisconsin.

A UW-Hospital medical researcher talks about how the 'Bowlin' for Colons' event helps raise money for his own research. He studied his whole adult life to cure a disease he had to fight off himself.

Over the last 18 years, the event has raised close to $1 million. Last year, it brought in $115,000.

"The ‘Bowlin’ for Colons’ money has helped us purchase equipment in previous years that we need to get the work done here, that work has led us to get million dollar grants," G.I. Medical Oncologist Dusty Deming said.

That money helps Deming with his research on colon and rectal cancer. Deming started his lab job nearly 10 years ago. It's been a place he can dive into helping patients with rare diagnoses.

"Early onset to early age onset colon cancer is something that we're seeing more and more commonly," Deming said.

That's one diagnosis Deming understands more than most doctors.

"Two weeks after I finished all of my training, I got the lab that I always wanted, and I was starting to run trials for patients with colon and rectal cancer - I myself was diagnosed with rectal cancer," Deming said.

He was 31-years-old at the time.

Deming had surgery and went through 10 months of treatment and has now been cancer free for eight years.

"There's incredible hope for patients through better research and we need to make these advances happen faster and faster," Deming says.

And as he slips on his shoes this Sunday, Deming will be thinking about what he'll be able to do for his patients through the fundraiser.

“Basically every six months we have new treatment strategies that we didn't have before,” Deming said. “So the more urgently we can do our work and the quicker we can get the new drugs to our patients, the better it'll be for them."

‘Bowlin for Colons’ is happening this Sunday at six different Wisconsin bowling allies. You can find one near you by clicking here.