Dozens of people gathered Saturday night in Madison's Rennebohm Park for a candlelight vigil honoring George Floyd and other victims of police shootings.

The event included an 8-minute moment of silence, representing the length of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck before Floyd died.

People were encouraged to wear face masks and socially distance.

The event was organized by the neighbors of the Hills Farm neighborhood.