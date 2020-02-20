Canopy to open as dry bar after Madison doesn’t grant liquor license

The second time is not the charm for a new nightclub in Madison.

Canopy was not granted a liquor license at Wednesday’s Alcohol License and Review Committee meeting. The plan was for a café and night club to open in the former Prism building on Willy Street.

This comes after an exchange at a meeting in January went viral on Twitter. Canopy owner, Austin Carl, was told his liquor license was denied over insufficient plans and he had to return to another meeting on Feb. 19.

According to a Facebook post for Canopy, it stated:

”Although we were not granted our alcohol license we plan on going forward with opening a dry bar. Future plans are happening and we will be on our way to opening soon. We are excited to invite the community of Madison to enjoy themselves at our venue to connect share and experience the world of Canopy.”