Car crashes into Beaver Dam Middle School overnight

A car crashed into Beaver Dam Middle School late Wednesday night.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before midnight. No other information has been made available about the crash.

The power was shut off at the school by Alliant Energy while authorities investigated. Power was restored hours later.

The Beaver Dam Unified School did post Thursday morning that the open house scheduled for Thursday night would be postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

This is a developing story. We will update this story with any new details.