A car crashed into a senior apartment complex in Kaukauna Thursday morning.

At about 6:05 a.m., police and firefighters were called to a crash at Canal Place Senior Apartment, 137 E Wisconsin Av.

Kaukauna Police photos show a car fully inside one of the apartment units.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries.

Police say speed was a factor, but alcohol was not.

