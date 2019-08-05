Car crashes into side of home in Columbus

Two residents were in for a surprise around 2 a.m. Sunday when a car came crashing into their bedroom.

The home, off of State Road 89 in Columbus, sits off a curve in the road. From skid tracks in the yard, it appears the car came off the road, through the yard, and into the home.

"Not in my wildest dreams," said Kevin Schick, who lives in and rents the home with his wife, Robin.

Schick was awake at the time due to his back pain. He said he was sitting in his kitchen when he heard a loud noise.

“I didn’t know what it was until l I get to the bedroom," he said. "I see the car in my bedroom, on the side. Then I just - panic set in, because I figure gasoline, fire, my wife, I didn’t know what to do.”

Schick rushed to the bedroom to make sure his wife was safe. He said the car had landed in the bedroom at an angle that blocked the door, trapping her.

"She was kind of trapped in there, and I was ready to get my chainsaw and cut the bottom of the window out," Schick said.

Luckily, Robin was able to get out of the house. There is now significant damage to the bedroom, including a hole in the exterior wall, and a hole in the floor.

The owner of the home, Bob Wright, said he was woken up at 2:30 a.m. by a phone call.

"I just thought it was some bad water leak or something happened," Wright said. "I didn't realize there was a car in the home."

Wright said this wasn't the first accident he had seen at the home.

"This is the third time, twice since we've owned it."

Wright and Schick said they are both thankful no one inside the home was injured. Schick said his grandson had been living in the home, in the next room over from where the car crashed. His 20 month old grandson and son had moved out of the home on the Friday before.

"I'm not very religious, but somenbody's watching," he said.

According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the sole occupant of the vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The release also says that alcohol and speed both appear to be factors in the accident.