Car, home hit by bullets after shots fired in Madison

Police are looking for a van that could be linked to shots fired in Madison Tuesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to Milwaukee Street at 7 a.m. when people in the area heard up to 14 gunshots.

Police found a home and a car were hit be several bullets, and shell casings were recovered. No reports of any injuries so far.

A dark blue van with tape over a side window was spotted driving away from the scene. The Violent Crime Unit detectives believe this was a targeted attack.