Car split in half after 3-vehicle crash in Dodge Co., drivers injured

Three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County Wednesday morning.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a van failed to slow down and smashed into the rear of a car at Highway 33 and County Road TW, in the Town of Hubbard around 11:33 a.m.

The impact caused the car to spin into the opposing lane of traffic. It was then hit a second time by a third vehicle, causing the first car to be split in half, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Drivers for all three vehicles were transported to Columbus Hospital with injuries, one with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

