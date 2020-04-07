Car thieves escape MPD

Car thieves, driving around in one stolen vehicle, made off with another vehicle from the driveway of a home on Tuesday morning.

One teen sped away in a 2019 Jeep Overland on Keswick Drive at 9:30 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department. Other thieves then pulled in the other stolen SUV.

Shortly thereafter, members of the MPD's Traffic Enforcement Team clocked the jeep going over 100 mph on the west beltline. Officers attempted a stop near Rimrock Road, but that was not successful, according to MPD.

"In the month of March, there were 53 stolen vehicles reported in Madison. In March of 2019, there were 30. For the first three months of the year, the number of stolen autos is 152. That compares with 116 during the same time period in 2019," according to MPD PIO Joel Depsain. "Yet despite efforts of officers and detectives, the crime spree remains unabated."