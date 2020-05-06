Car thieves take stolen Jeep for joyride across Odana Hills Golf Course

Madison police are looking for the people responsible for stealing a Jeep and taking for a "joyride" across Odana Hills Golf Course Tuesday night.

Police said the Jeep was stolen early Monday morning during a burglary at an Island Drive home.

Then, officers said the group of "young people" who stole the Jeep raced it around parts of the golf course and jumped a bunker, causing damage to the edge of that bunker. One of its license plates was found in a sand trap.

Police also said the Jeep was observed on a nearby bike path, running red lights and speeding in various areas of the Madison Police Department's West and Midtown Districts. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but did not chase it.

The damaged Jeep was dumped by the thieves after they bailed out near Allied Drive, authorities said. Officers and a police dog tried to locate the suspects, but were unsuccessful.