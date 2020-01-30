Car thieves target keyless entry systems

A recent post on the social media app, Nextdoor, raises concerns for some about the possibility of vehicle theft using keyless entry.

The post details how a truck was stolen out of a driveway earlier this month after someone used a device to duplicate the radio frequency of the key fob before getting inside and driving away.

"The devices do exist, and this does happen," said Brian Forman, service manager at Broadway Automotive.

It is a popular feature for drivers especially during winter months.

"Remote Start is the capability to start the vehicle without the physical presence of the key," said Forman.

It is as simple as pressing a button on a key fob.

"There is a radio frequency sent from your key fob to the vehicle saying, 'Hey, this is the signal that I want. Go ahead and start,'" said Forman.

While local police tell Action 2 News they have yet to see this happen in a vehicle theft case, the technology comes with risk that car thieves have started to exploit across the country.

It involves devices to duplicate the radio frequency I.D. (RFID) on a key fob to not only gain access to a vehicle but even drive away in those with push buttons. A quick internet search shows those devices can be bought online for around $20.

"There was a gentleman in 1836 called Faraday, and he created what they called a Faraday Box," said Forman. "What it does is it actually doesn't allow any electromagnetic frequencies to enter or exit. They do make modern versions, and they call it an RFID wallet."

Car manufacturers have also taken steps to prevent drivers from car thieves adversely using the technology.

"When you push a key fob button it sends a unique RFID to the vehicle to unlock it. You may notice that sometimes you hit it and it doesn't work. That RFID was already used," said Forman.

The range of remote start system varies, but some work at more than 1,000 feet away from the vehicle.

At Broadway Automotive on Military Avenue in Green Bay, approximately 40-percent of the 450 vehicles in the lots feature remote start and push button start systems.