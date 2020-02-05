Car v. horse-and-buggy injures 3 people, kills horse in Vernon Co.

An Amish man and two children were injured and their horse killed after a vehicle rear-ended their horse-and-buggy in Vernon County Wednesday morning.

The Viroqua Police Department said the crash happened in Viroqua in the 1300 block of Main Street north of Airport Road just before 7 a.m.

The victims are now in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The horse died at the scene of the crash.

Police say Michael Dyer, 70 of Westby, was driving the vehicle when he smashed into the buggy.

Lester Detweiler, 20 years old and also of Westby, was driving the buggy. Two children were also in the buggy at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the Viroqua Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Kickapoo Rescue, La Farge Ambulance, Tri-State Ambulance, and City of Viroqua Street Department.