Carbon monoxide poisoning concerns rise in December

The Center for Disease Control reports that around 430 people die from carbon monoxide, CO, poisoning every year and around 50,000 people go to the emergency department every year for CO poisoning symptoms.

Common household appliances like a gas stove, oven, furnace, water heaters, dryers can release CO gas in the air. if there is improper ventilation. Wood burning fire places and propane space heaters are concerns as well for releasing CO gas if they are not monitored properly.

Symptoms for CO poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. People who are sleeping or who have been drinking alcohol can die from CO poisoning before ever having symptoms, according to the CDC.

Wisconsin state law requires every family one and two story residence to have a carbon monoxide detector on each level that has any fuel burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

More information about carbon monoxide prevention click here.