Card skimmers found at 2 gas stations in Richland Center

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said card skimmers were located at two gas stations in Richland Center.

Lieutenant Billy Jones said officers were notified Monday of possible tampering to multiple gas pumps at the Mobil West Station and TKS. Officers do not know how long the skimmers were in the pumps.

If you have purchased gas from the pump using your credit or debit card at either of the gas stations, Jones encourages you to watch your accounts and report any fraudulent activity to your local law enforcement.