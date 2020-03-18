Care Box Challenge: How you can help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus has impacted us all, but there are some people who need support now more than ever.

We also know that many of you are asking how you can help, too.

It’s why we’re partnering again with our friends at Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and asking for your online donations.

Starting Thursday on NBC15 News at 5, we’re starting the Care Box Challenge.

For as little as $10, you can help a local family in need. Not only that, the first $25,000 raised will be matched by the Alliant Energy Foundation.

Second Harvest anticipates it will need to provide 100,000 boxes of food over the next 6-8 weeks to help families impacted by the coronavirus due to the cancellation of schools and closures of many businesses.

Each care box will be filled with healthy, fresh food and non-perishable staples.

We’ll have a lot more information soon on NBC15.com and as we kick everything off Thursday, March 19, on NBC15 News at 5.