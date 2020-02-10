Cars keep getting broken into at Madison nursing facility

For the seventh time in the past several months, items were stolen from a vehicle parked at a Madison nursing care facility, according to a police incident report.

The latest theft occurred shortly before noon on Friday while the vehicle was parked at St. Marys Care Center, 3401 Maple Grove Drive, Madison Police Spokesperson Joel Despain said.

The vehicle’s window was smashed out and a perpetrator reached in and grabbed the victim’s purse, he explained. All six of the previous car break-ins happened the same way: a rock or some other object was hurled through a window, so the thief could simply reach in and grab the goods.

Despain did note that only vehicles where items had been left in plain view have been targeted so far. However, he did add that the cases remain “somewhat of an aberration,” saying that most thefts happen when the vehicle’s been left unlocked.