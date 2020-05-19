Cars on State Classic Car Show canceled

Cars on State Classic Car Show has been canceled this year, organizers say, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The event, which offers the chance to see classic cars cars and meet classic car owners, was scheduled for June 5.

In years past, the car show was held along six blocks of State Street in downtown Madison.

Organizers add to NBC15 News that classic car owners at the show tend to be "older," and within the high-risk category for COVID-19.

They hope that Cars on State Classic Car Show will go ahead on schedule next year.

