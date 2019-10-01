Cash bail set at 250K for Shaquita Lee in Fitchburg shooting

Shaquita Lee, who was arrested in connection to a Fitchburg shooting that left three people injured, had cash bail set at 250,000 in court Tuesday.

Police say the 22-year-old Fitchburg womanshot a 21-year-old woman Sunday morning on High Ridge Trail on Sept. 29, 2019.

According to the Fitchburg Police Department, Lee fired a gun at the 21-year-old during a fight in a parking lot.

In Dane County Court, the judge cited the fact that one of the victims in the hospital is currently in critical condition, and the case may turn into a homicide.

Lee is back in court Friday for an initial appearance.

