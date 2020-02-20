Cassie Nygren to be sentenced in drug cases

Cassie Nygren is being sentenced Thursday for her role in two drug cases in Brown County.

Nygren, 31, was convicted of charges in the drug overdose death of Jennifer Skeen of Allouez. In a separate case, she was convicted of a charge related to having illegal items delivered to her while she was in jail.

The hearing started at 9 a.m. Nygren has been in tears during testimony.

The State is recommending Nygren serve 11 years in prison. The defense is asking for an eight-year sentence.

The State is recommending Nygren serve 11 years in prison. The defense is asking for an eight-year sentence.

In 2017, Nygren and her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Gray, sold heroin laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl to Jennifer L. Skeen. Skeen was about eight months pregnant when she was found dead on June 2, 2017, at a home in the 1500 block of S. Webster Ave in Allouez.

A medical examiner found that Skeen's unborn daughter died due to the death of her mother.

Investigators developed Nygren and Gray as suspects. Undercover officers conducted controlled buys, and confidential informants reported deals and attempted deals involving Nygren.

On Oct. 10, 2017, Nygren and Gray were arrested after fleeing from police. Nygren's then 14-month-old child was in the car at the time.

After her arrest, Nygren gave a statement to investigators, which was detailed in a criminal complaint. Nygren says she and Gray sold heroin to Skeen. She said she learned about Skeen's death on her social media "news feed."

Nygren said she believed her supplier's heroin may have been mixed with Fentanyl or Carfentanil because it had been making people sick.

As part of a plea agreement, Nygren pleaded "no contest" and was convicted of the following charges in the Skeen case:

1st Degree Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs

Manufacture/Deliver Heroin

Maintain Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Narcotic Drugs

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

The following charges were dismissed but will be read into the record at sentencing:

1st Degree Reckless Homicide - Unborn Child

Neglecting a Child

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shawn Gray pleaded guilty to 6 of 14 counts related to the death of Jennifer L. Skeen. Eight of the counts were dismissed but read into the record at sentencing. He was sentenced to 12 years in state prison.

Nygren and Gray's alleged supplier, Dontreace Saulsberry, is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and one heroin delivery count. His case is still in the court system.

In Oct. 2019, while Nygren was in jail for the Skeen charges, she was charged with Delivering Illegal Articles to Inmate. Prosecutors allege she had arranged for someone on the outside send her mail that contained drugs. Testing for powder on postcards came back positive for amphetamine, according to a criminal complaint.

As part of a plea deal, Nygren pleaded "no contest" to the charge of Delivering Illegal Articles to Inmate. A count of Manufacture/Deliver Amphetamine was dismissed but will be read into the record at sentencing.

Cassie Nygren is the daughter of Marinette State Rep. John Nygren. Rep. Nygren created the HOPE (Heroin, Opioid Prevention and Education) Agenda in response to Cassie's public battle with drug addiction.