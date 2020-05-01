Cassville Ferry is open for the season

The Cassville Car Ferry in Grant County is now open for the season, but with some changes this year.

The ferry, in the Village of Cassville on the banks the Mississippi River on the Wisconsin-Iowa border, will require passengers to stay in their vehicles during the passage across the river. Service begins May 1.

The ferry says this is in order to keep both crews and passengers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, no walk-ons will be allowed, the ferry says, and motorcyclist and bicyclists must remain next to their bikes.

No checks or credit cards will be allowed this season. Passage is priced as follows:

- Car, van, pickup: $15

- Motorcycles/utv's: $8

- Double Space: $30 All Rates are 1-way

- Bicycles: $5

- Semi: $50

For more information, head to the Village of Cassville's website or call the Clerk's Office at 608-725-5180.

