Cassville woman dies from injuries sustained in Grant Co. crash last week

A rural Cassville woman passed away a little more than a week after she was involved in a single-car crash along Highway 81, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Julie Kuenster was heading east on the highway around 7:30 a.m. last Friday when her 2009 Chevrolet Aveo went off the right side of the road near Rattlesnake Rd., in the Township of Beetown.

Investigators say the 60-year-old Kuenster overcorrected and her car spun across the highway until it hit a guardrail, spinning it in the opposite direction. The Aveo then crashed head-on into a rock wall embankment, trapping Kuenster in her vehicle.

After emergency crews freed her, Kuenster was taken to the Grant Regional Health Center by ambulance, before being flown to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment. On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office says it learned she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities say Kuenster is the tenth person to die in a crash in Grant Co. this year.