Cat who lost her ear flaps ready for adoption, Dane Co. shelter says

A cat who lost her ears because of a chronic infection is ready to find her fur-ever home and looks even more adorable thanks to her new crocheted ear bonnet!

On Tuesday, the Dane County Humane Society shared onto its Facebook page a couple of pictures of Lady in a Fur Coat, including one where she's rocking her purple bonnet with knitted ears!

Lady came to the shelter as a stray and DCHS says she had quite a medical journey since then. Her ear flaps were removed because of an infection and hematomas.

"That hasn't kept her, though, from giving some happy head bumps to everyone she meets," the shelter said.

They are inviting anyone looking to adopt a "sweet gal" to come down for a visit.

(And, hat's off to DCHS staff member Ash Collins for the ear bonnet!)