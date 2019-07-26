Cat with arrow through body causes commotion in Virginia neighborhood

An investigation is underway in one Roanoke neighborhood after a cat was found wandering around with an arrow through its body.

Neighbors are wondering how a cat was shot with an arrow / Source: Ashley Roberts

Officials with Angels of Assisi, an animal shelter and community pet clinic, say the cat is not completely recovered yet, but veterinarians removed the arrow and have the cat on pain medication. While officials with animal control investigate, neighbors near where the cat was found are wondering how this happened.

"Yeah there was a lot of people, a lot of commotion going on and that's what I opened my door to," said Michael Eck. "You know, I was just waking up."

Eck lives in the Pine Tree Mobile Home Park near where the cat was found. He said he opened his door to unusual chatter outside on Thursday morning.

"They were just screaming, 'There's an arrow through a cat,'" he said of his neighbors. "And I really didn't believe it at first until I seen it."

As he approached, he saw something he won't be able to erase from his mind. It was a black cat with an arrow sticking straight out of its body.

"It just looked terrible and I couldn't really look at it," he said.

A neighbor called animal control, which brought the cat to Angels of Assisi. Officials said they treated the cat and it's now healing.

"And I'd like to find out who did it, because that's just wrong," said Eck.

Animal control investigators said they don't know of any owner and it wasn't microchipped. They don't yet have a suspect.

The cat is expected to recover. Angels of Assisi confirm the cat was just one of three major cases they dealt with throughout the day.

