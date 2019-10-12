Catch "The SpongeBob Musical" at the Overture Center this weekend

From October 8-13, The SpongeBob Musical will take the stage at the Overture Center. The musical is a wholly new and inventive Broadway Musical, not just a screen-to-stage adaptation. It’s for theatre fans and SpongeBob Squarepants fans alike.

It also features music infused with pop, rock, R&B, soul, and hip-hop with over twenty of today’s top artists contributing to the Original Cast Recording.

The weekend performances are on Saturday, October 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, October 13 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.