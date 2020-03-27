Catholic Multicultural Center continues local meal program during outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Catholic Multicultural Center (CMC) says it is continuing to operate Dane County's only daily free community meal program, to help those most in need.

According to a release Friday, the CMC said it plans to continue the following programs: the daily free community meal program, twice-a-week food pantry and its immigration legal services program.

The Catholic Multicultural Center says that last week alone new registrations to the food pantry went up 33 percent - the highest jump ever recorded in CMC pantry history, the Center says.

The food pantry is operating under the same procedure as before the outbreak, with CMC staff distributing boxes of food packaged by the Center or by Second Harvest Foodbank to those in need.

The CMC says its staff are following Public Health recommendations, from sanitizing surfaces after each program to offering services outside, in order to maintain six-feet of space between each visitor.

The CMC says it also set up a system to continue to offer its variety of immigration legal services to both current and new clients via remote consultations.

Donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 401 S Owen Drive, Madison.

“While all these services have always been essential to our community, now more than ever we need to step up to help our neighbors who have been hit the hardest by the impacts of COVID-19. It is our responsibility to help make sure everyone can still meet their basic needs even if their income has been reduced or lost,” CMC staff member Laura Green said in the release.

For more information, head to the CMC's website here.