Cats can catch COVID-19 and may be contagious to other cats

Turns out even more of our furry friends can contract COVID-19 and even possibly spread the virus to its fellow furry friends. A research team led by a UW scientist demonstrated cats can not only become infected with coronavirus they may be able to give it to other felines.

According to the UW-Madison, Professor Yoshihiro Kawaoka and his team determined this by taking COVID-19 from an infected person and exposing three cats. Within three days, they found coronavirus in all of them. Then, researchers put unexposed cats in each of those cats’ cages.

It reportedly took two days for the first one of these new kitties to show signs of the virus and, within six days, they all had it. Fortunately, none of the cats ever showed signs of being sick nor did any of them die. Eventually, they all were cleared if the virus.

"That was a major finding for us - the cats did not have symptoms," says Kawaoka, who also holds a faculty appointment at the University of Tokyo. Despite the cats never apparently becoming sick, another member of Kawaoka’s team, UW Professor Peter Halfmann, pointed out a study like this is something to keep in mind.

"If they are quarantined in their house and are worried about passing COVID-19 to children and spouses, they should also worry about giving it to their animals," Halfmann said.

UW also noted Kawaoka is also working on one of the efforts to create a human COVID-19.

