Caught on Cam: Surveillance cam catches would-be looting in progress, owner says

A surveillance camera inside a downtown Madison business captured the dramatic moment when several people smashed their way into the store Sunday night apparently hoping to rob it.

The footage appears to show three masked individuals crashing through the front window of the Banana Buybacks shop, in the 1800 block of S. Park Street, and diving behind the counter looking for items to loot.

Owner Austin White-Pentony said the trio didn’t find any money or merchandise to steal. Additionally, it wasn’t a clean getaway – at least for one of them. He pointed out that one of the would-be looters got cut on the broken glass and their blood was found at the scene.

In all, the whole break-in lasted less than a minute.

White-Pentony added that multiple other stores on Park Street were also hit. For now, the front of the store is boarded up and they will be replacing the glass.

