Caught on Camera: Looters break-in to Fontana Sports

Surveillance video from inside a downtown sporting goods store offers an inside look at what happens when a determined group of looters force their way into a business and the scene once they get in.

The owners of Fontana Sports, on State Street, blocked their front door with a ladder and other objects, but the throng repeatedly pounded on it until it eventually gave way, the video shows. The burglars then rushed in looking to see what they could steal.

The owners say the losses from the riots only add to the worries they already have, as the coronavirus pandemic had put a pause on their sales altogether.

“Oh, it’s really painful, on top of COVID. We just opened up for the first time in eight weeks last week – partially,” co-owner Jon Hutchinson said. “Business isn't very good yet because people just aren’t getting out. And to have this on top of it really hurts a lot.”

For now, Fontana’s sits like so many other stores in downtown Madison, with its windows boarded up to prevent any more damage.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the Hutchinson, his wife Judith, and the other co-owners Elizabeth and Tom Ganser rebuild. Donations can be made here.

