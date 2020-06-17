Caught on camera: Officer points gun at group of teens in Georgia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/CNN) - A police department is facing new criticism after an officer pointed a gun at five black teenagers.

An officer pointed a gun at a group of young teen, garnering outrage in Clayton County, Ga. (Source: Facebook Video/WGCL/CNN)

The community is demanding police reform.

The kids were reportedly just walking down the sidewalk when they were bombarded by officers, and one of the officers pulled out their weapon.

"What they did to us was wrong. They should have never did that," said 13-year-old Kamari Moore, who says he got the shock of his life when he and his friends were stopped.

“I thought I was gonna die because I seen all these black kids dying. And to have myself in that was just crazy,” he said.

The boys were walking from a corner store off Flint River Road when they were stopped. According to Clayton County Police, they were responding to a 911 call.

Activists like Rapper T.I., also known as Clifford T.I. Harris, said children had nothing to do with that incident and should not have been involved.

“If the police got such a narrative and had such, such influence from this 911 call, then why don’t we ever see little white kids being held at gunpoint? Okay. Period,” he said.

A witness who recorded the ordeal says officers didn't take the time to even talk to children before pulling his weapons.

"He pulled his gun out and pointed it at five, 13, 14-year-old children," the witness said.

Activists said they sat down with the police chief to discuss the officer’s actions and the chief was in support, saying that the officer did nothing wrong. Those activists plan to protest soon.

Copyright 2020 WGCL via CNN. All rights reserved.