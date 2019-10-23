Cedarburg, Wis. K-9 passes away after serving for 10 years

After 10 years of service, a Cedarburg, Wis. police K-9 named Jake died Tuesday, after recently being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Jake was 12-and-a-half years old, and had retired from the Cedarburg Police Department last January.

Cedarburg is a city in Ozaukee County, north of Milwaukee.

“Jake was a beloved member of our department, as well as within the Community. Jake had a long, productive career with CPD. Please keep K9 Jake's family in your thoughts as they mourn his passing,” according to a post from the Cedarburg Police Department.



