Celebrate Independence! Luncheon to benefit DAIS

The Celebrate Independence! Luncheon on Tuesday, May 5, will benefit Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) of Madison.

DAIS is a local organization that works to prevent abuse, homicide and homelessness.

In the video above, DAIS Executive Director Shannon Barry joins NBC15's Leigh Mills to talk about the Celebrate Independence! Luncheon and why the public's support is needed now more than ever.

The luncheon will take place at the Madison Concourse and Governor's Club. Registration and networking begins at 11 a.m., and the lunch and program starts at 11:30 a.m.

The lunch will feature keynote speaker Nela Kalpic. She is an immigrant, survivor, and former DAIS client who has persevered through unimaginable challenges to own her independence and become and advocate for others.

