Celebrate Latino Heritage with Janesville Performing Arts Center

The Janesville Performing Arts Center is hosting its first annual Latino Heritage event. It’s a Latino inspired festival including food, drink, games, and entertainment.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 10th. There will be a small fair with vendors from the community.

At 5p.m. the band Zyanya will perform. Zyanya has previously performing for the Chicago Latino Film Festival Opening and Closing Galas for six years.

The musical selections will include salsa, merengue, cha-cha-cha, and dance pop from artists like Marc Anthony and Selena.

Tickets can be purchased here