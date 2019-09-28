Celebrate local art with Art Walk Stoughton

Enjoy Downtown Stoughton by exploring the Arts and Entertainment District during the Art Walk Stoughton.

The Art Walk will be on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and features local and regional artists with art on display and for sale.

Expert craftsmen woodworkers, glass artists, fiber artists, jewelry-makers, photographers, painters, sculptors, and potters will be in attendance. There will also be plenty of dining options and artisan demonstrations throughout the day.