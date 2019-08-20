Celebrating 40 years of legendary flamingo prank at UW-Madison

It is a legendary prank that is iconic to UW-Madison.

On Sept. 4, 1979, as students headed to their first day of classes for the school year, 1,008 plastic flamingos covered Bascom Hill.

The Pail and Shovel Party,led by Leon Varjian and Jim Mallon, were behind the prank and many others on campus. The mock political organization used $80,000 of its budget for a series of campus pranks.

The flamingo tradition reappears each fall when the Wisconsin Alumni Association holds its "Fill the Hill" fundraiser. With each donation, a flamingo is added to the lawn of Bascom Hill.

IN 2009, the City of Madison designated the plastic lawn ornament as the city's official bird.

The flamingo prank is also memorialized on the Badger Pride Wall in the Wisconsin Alumni Association's Alumni Park.