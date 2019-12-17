Celebrating 60 years of aluminum Christmas trees

The holidays between 1959 and 1972 sparkled with aluminum Christmas Trees placed in living rooms across the U.S.

The aluminum Christmas Tree was created by the Aluminum Specialty Company out of Manitowoc, WI.

The trees varied in sizes and colors. Back in the peak of their popularity the trees were worth around $5-$10. Today that equals $45-$50. Since their discontinuation collectors who have bought the trees have spent anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The 'Ever Gleaming' exhibit at the Wisconsin Historical Museum highlights the 60 years of history behind the Evergleam Christmas Trees. The exhibit features examples of the variety of trees and has a replicated scene of a living room from the time period to give people the chance to go back to the past.

The exhibit also has TV commercials, artifacts, movies and newspaper headlines from the time period to give people a chance to understand what else was popular in the U.S. with the trees.

The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday and asks for a donation of $5 for adults and $3 for kids.

More information click here.