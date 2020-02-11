Celebrating Black History Month in Madison

February is Black History Month, a chance to celebrate the achievements of African Americans throughout the U.S. and in Madison.

To honor the local black businesses and entrepreneurs the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting the third annual Black Awards Dinner.

The dinner will recognize 15 local black community members who are impacting the community through their businesses and organizations. One of those people is Brian Britt the owner of the first black-owned barber school is Wisconsin.

"I want to transform lives and inspire people," Britt said. "I want people to see a black leader owning their own business and know they can do it too."

The Black Awards Dinner is February 20 at MATC. If you want to purchase a ticket you can find more information click here.