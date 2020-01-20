Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King at Wisconsin's Capitol

Wisconsin is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior with the state’s 40th annual MLK tribute ceremony.

The event was held Monday at the State Capitol in the Rotunda and hundreds attended to honor Dr. King. Organizer, Dr. Jonathan Overby says the event grows each year. “It goes back to 1980 in fact the event was at first an event that was only going to happen one year," he said.

Four decades later, the tradition continues. Overby says everything that Dr. King stood for is too important not to be highlighted annually this way with the support from people across the state.

As the celebration evolves, the message remains the same he said. Sharing inspiring words to support one another is the focus.

Another big focus of the event is music with several performances from Sisters in Song Community Choir, SistaStrings, Fall Gospel Fest Choir, Curtis Eubanks and more. "Dr. King was certainly connected to the civil rights movement and music was a way of sustaining those...the workers, the marchers, the protesters, those who were apart of the civil rights campaign...music helped them struggle through," said Overby. Two MLK Heritage Awards were also out. Corinda Rainey-Moore and Reverend Willie Brisco were recipients. Governor Tony Evers also spoke and delivered a state proclamation.

This year’s theme is “Stand for Justice”, a theme chosen to inspire Wisconsinites to follow in Dr. King’s footsteps, as an advocate for justice in their own communities.