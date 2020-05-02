Celebrating Madison during 'National Travel and Tourism Week' May 3-9.

A Madison tourism group is cooking up a week of virtual events to celebrate all things Madison and Wisconsin in honor of 'National Travel and Tourism Week' May 3-9.

The spokesperson for Destination Madison, Rob Gard, says each day of the week will focus a virtual discussion on a different part of the tourism experience in Madison and in Wisconsin.

On Monday, Destination Madison will formally launch the week-long virtual event series.

For “Take-Out Tuesday," the discussion will focus on dining out in Madison's diverse food scene while also practicing social distancing. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is expected to attend this discussion.

“Wilderness Wednesday” is all about enjoying the outdoors, and will focus on water-based activities out on Madison's many lakes.

On Thursday, “Made in Wisconsin Day” will celebrate the two-year anniversary of Bucky on Parade. In that discussion, participants will look back on Bucky and talk about how such events bring the community together.

Bucky on Parade was a free public art event in 2018 featuring 85 life-size Bucky Badger statues. People and companies purchased the statues, raising money to help fight cancer in our area. NBC15 News was a sponsor of that event.

On Friday, "Dream Now Travel Later" will focus on planning for your next vacation when the pandemic ends.

Destination Madison plans to post more materials on the week-long series on Monday.