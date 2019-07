The last day of July is known as National Mutt Day, a time to celebrated all mixed breed dogs.

According to the National Day Calendar, Pet Expert Colleen Paige founded the unofficial holiday in 2005.

The NBC15 Morning Show celebrated this special day with Dempsey, a lab and beagle mix.

To celebrate, people can post photos online with their favorite canine, volunteer at a shelter or adopt a new furry friend.