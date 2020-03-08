Celebrating women in business on International Women's Day

International Women's Day is a time to celebrate female empowerment, including recognizing women in business.

In Dane County, Tina Schumaker is making an impact. She's the owner of six area Burn Boot Camp locations. The newest opens this month in Hilldale.

Burn Boot Camp is a boutique fitness facility focused on empowering women and their families through fitness. “Getting more women not only into the workforce but into the entrepreneurial field is empowering women in a movement all in itself,” said Schumaker.

She also says it’s important to continue these efforts. “…so we can build strong girls, strong women, and continue to have female leadership in our businesses in this country," said Schumaker.

According to the National Association of Women Business owners, there are more than 11 million women-owned businesses in the United States.