Celebration for former Overture Center CEO Sandra Gajic scheduled

A celebration for the life of former Overture Center CEO Sandra Gajic has been scheduled, after she passed away after a fight with cancer in December.

The event will be held on Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Overture Hall Lobby.

The center says the Overture Center Foundation’s board of directors will present remarks and read some of Gajic’s poetry. That will be followed by a musical performance by Iva Ugrcic, a friend and colleague of Gajic.

Gajic began her career in the arts in 1991, when she joined the Canadian Opera Company, eventually becoming a manager after 16 years of service there.

From 2008-11 Gajic worked for EPCOR CENTRE for Performing Arts, and from 2011-13 for the Edmonton Opera Association. In 2013 she was named executive director of the Shumka Dancers, and then in 2014, Gajic was named Director of the Civic Theatres, in Vancouver, Canada. Gajic then joined the Overture Center in Madison in 2018.

Gajic was born in Oct. 23, 1953, in the former Yugoslavia. Gajic held bachelor’s degrees in economics and music/piano and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Belgrade. She spoke six languages: English, Croatian, Serbian, Italian, French and Spanish.

