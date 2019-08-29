Celebration of life scheduled for Verona Area High School student killed in Fitchburg

A celebration of life will be held in Fitchburg on Saturday for a 17-year-old homicide victim.

Shay Watson was found shot to death at a home on the 2700 block of Lyman Lane on Monday.

A celebration of life will be held at Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral and Cremation Care at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 31, Saturday. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the service begins.

Watson was a student at Verona Area High School. On Tuesday, students and staff held a moment of silence for Watson. Staff read a statement honoring Watson:





"It is with a sad and heavy heart that we share the passing of Shay

Watson, who has been a member of our Verona Area High School Community for the last two years. Shay was a beloved community member, active in our football and track programs. He will be missed dearly by our community. Details for the memorial and funeral service have not been made at this time, but we will keep you posted when this information becomes available to us from the family. VAHS Administrators and Student Services staff will be at the service to support our community in grief. Student Services staff remains available at any point to meet with and follow up with any students or staff who may be struggling. Please keep Shay’s family, friends and classmates in your thoughts, hearts and prayers during this difficult healing time."



A GoFundMe account was created to offer reward money for information that will lead to an arrest. The goal is $2,500. Fitchburg police have not made any arrests in the case and have not released any information on suspects or persons of interest.