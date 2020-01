Kobe Bryant is among the five dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, 41, is among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Following the news, celebrities and fellow athletes have sent out their condolences for the family and honoring Bryant's memory.



Prayers to the Bryant family. So sad, such a loss for the World �� — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) January 26, 2020

We have loss a amazing man, and father. My prayers are with his family. RIP#8#24 pic.twitter.com/VzSdTIP34C — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE ������ I can’t believe this is true. I’m at a loss for words �� — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .��An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

Downtown right now and nothing feels more unimportant than what we are doing today. This is absolutely terrible. Everyone is numb. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️�������� — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

This can’t be real �������� there’s no way!!! My heart hurts — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

Kobe’s legacy will live on so powerfully throughout history. We were lucky to witness such excellence. Best course of action is to incorporate mamba mentality in your life and celebrate his existence and the impact he had on the game, his family and the people who adored him. — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 26, 2020

Ryan Braun comments on the death of Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/thMQJlkKgr — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) January 26, 2020

Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba ?? ?? — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

?????????? — Bronson Koenig (@BronsonK_24) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant changed the game. He changed our world. He will be sorely missed. — Bill Nye (@BillNye) January 26, 2020