Celebrity Gala raises money, awareness for families fighting Cerebral Palsy

The 32nd Annual Celebrity Gala Thursday helped raise funds and awareness for United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Dane County.

UCP provides services and counseling for families with individuals with varying disabilities.

"It's just unbelievably grateful and exciting to see so many people gather after 32 years to come and help families like mine and these kids - when they can easily forget about it and look the other way but no,” says Joe Herr, Madison’s Leprechaun. “Everybody comes here to celebrate life and help each other when they can.”

You may recognize a few other celebrities there: NBC15’s John Stofflet was the emcee, and Leigh Mills was there as a celebrity waitress.

UCP hopes to raise $50,000 from tonight’s gala for area families.

