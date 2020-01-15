Census workers going door-to-door in Middleton

The beginning of a new decade means cities and communities are gearing up for a new census.

2020 Census / Source: MGN

Starting Thursday, Jan. 16, U.S. Census Bureau workers will be going door-to-door in some Middleton neighborhoods to verify addresses, making sure they have a complete list.

Middleton city administrator Mike Davis said workers will not be going to every door but will focus on recent construction and any other neighborhoods they have questions about.

Officials said census workers will always carry and official ID, showing that they work for the U.S. Department of Commerce. Davis recommends always asking to see a census worker's badge.

Census workers might also carry equipment with the Census Bureau logo. You can also call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative if you still have questions about a worker's identity.

Census bureau workers will never ask for social security numbers, financial information like bank account or credit card numbers or any donations.

"They may just be asking, 'What is your address? And how long have you been at this address? And how long has this building been here to your knowledge?' Those kinds of questions, general information is what they're going to want to know, nothing specific about you or your family," Davis said.

Middleton's mayor Gurdip Brar said he is in the process of forming a Complete Count Committee in Middleton to make sure every citizen gets counted.

Census data determines how congressional and local representative districts are drawn. It also helps determine how about $675 million of federal funding is distributed to cities and communities.

"It is very important that the funding and the congressional districts, congressional seats, they depend on this that we make sure that it happens," Brar said.

Brar is working to recruit a diverse group of people for the Complete Count Committee, which relies only on volunteers. To participate in the Complete Count Committee, contact Brar directly at mayor@cityofmiddleton.us or call Middleton City Hall at 608-821-8350.

Most people will get more information about filling out the census by mail in March 2020. For the first time, people can fill out the census online.

